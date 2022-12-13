NFL Assistant Coach Officially Leaving For College Job

One of Jeff Saturday's Colts assistants is reportedly jumping ship after landing a college job.

Per Josh Dubow of the Associated Press, tight ends coach Klayton Adams is leaving to become the offensive line coach under the new staff at Stanford, effective immediately.

"Stanford hires Colts TE coach Klayton Adams to be run game coordinator and OL coach under new coach Troy Taylor," Dubow reported. Noting, "Adams will leave the Colts immediately and start at Stanford."

In a statement on the move, Adams said:

I am incredibly excited and humbled to have the opportunity to join the Stanford football program. Stanford is a place that sets the example worldwide for achieving excellence in innovation, academics and collegiate athletics. Coach Taylor is not only a winner, but a great man, and I can't wait to join him and get to work on The Farm. Go Cardinal.

Colts assistant O-line coach Kevin Mawae will reportedly take over Adams' post for the rest of the season.