Longtime NFL Writer Names League’s Best Travel Destination

It’s time to start booking some football trips for the fall.

With the pandemic restrictions going away in most places, and full crowds set to return to venues across the country, many are anxious to get back to traveling.

One longtime NFL writer has ranked every city in the league based on its attractiveness as a travel destination.

The No. 1 spot is no big surprise: New Orleans. Home to the Saints, New Orleans is one of the best big game cities in the country. It’s almost impossible to have a bad time in the city of New Orleans during a football weekend – or any weekend, for that matter.

Here’s what Boston Globe writer Ben Volin had to say about New Orleans:

1. New Orleans: It is really hard to have a bad time in New Orleans. Incredible food, incredible culture and nightlife, and most everything is walkable, including the stadium. On game day, the atmosphere inside the Superdome is always loud and supercharged.

That’s a pretty solid summary.

If you haven’t been to New Orleans for a game, put it on your to-do list.

The Saints will open up the 2021 regular season at home against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Sept. 12.