NFL Analyst Names The Star Player Most-Likely To Be Traded

There have been several notable trades so far this offseason – DeAndre Hopkins to Arizona, Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, Rob Gronkowski to Tampa Bay – and more could be on the way.

Multiple notable NFL players appear to be unhappy with their current situation, with some going as far to demand a trade.

What NFL player is most likely to be traded ahead of the 2020 regular season?

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Maurice Moton has ranked the five star players most-likely to be traded this offseason. There’s no surprise at No. 1.

Jacksonville Jaguars star Yannick Ngakoue comes in at the top of Moton’s list. Ngakoue has publicly stated he no longer wants to play in Jacksonville.

So far, though, no trade has been made.

Ngakoue hasn’t signed his $17.8 million franchise tender, which creates the threat of a lengthy holdout. However, the Jaguars turned down a trade offer that involved a Pro Bowl player in return and don’t seem inspired to execute a deal, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Raiders and the Eagles are two teams getting mentioned as possible landing spots for Ngakoue right now.

ESPN outlined Ngakoue’s two options for the 2020 season, assuming he isn’t traded. It’s pretty simple.

He could swallow his pride and play this season for the Jaguars under the franchise tag. Or he could sit out and leave nearly $18 million on the table

Ngakoue, a third-round pick out of Maryland in 2016, was a Pro Bowler in 2017 and has become one of the fiercest pass rushers in the league.