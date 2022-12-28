NFL Chief Medical Officer Has Concerning Tua Tagovailoa Admission

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

On Monday the football world learned that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol.

It was news to the football world after Tua played the entire Christmas day game against the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately it's the third time Tagovailoa entered the concussion protocol this season.

On Tuesday night, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills had a concerning update on the situation involving the Dolphins quarterback. Sills admitted Tagovailoa exhibited zero injury behaviors and reported zero symptoms "that would have triggered the (league's concussion) protocol."

Here's more of what he said, via NFL.com:

"What our spotters and our unaffiliated neuro doctors are looking for is any blow that transmits force to the head or neck area, followed by that injury behavior," Sills explained to NFL Senior National Columnist Judy Battista in an interview that will air during Tuesday's NFL Total Access at 7 p.m. ET. "And so, there are many blows to the head that occur during a game. We are always looking for the blow plus the injury behavior and obviously if we see any injury behavior, then there's a call down made to evaluate that player. Also, if a player identifies any symptoms or a teammate, coach, official, anyone else identifies symptoms, that also initiates a protocol. So many people can initiate the protocol and in this game on Sunday, none of those factors were present. There were no visible signs present, even though there was a blow to the head and the player did not report any symptoms, despite being in contact with the medical staff throughout the game. So, there was nothing that would have triggered the protocol in the moment."

At this point it's not clear whether or not Tua will play this weekend against the New England Patriots.

It also wouldn't be a shock to see the Dolphins shut Tua down for the rest of the season.