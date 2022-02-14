NFL Claims Eminem Halftime Show Rumor Is Not True

During Eminem’s halftime performance during Super Bowl LVI, he knelt just before Dr. Dre began his act. Shortly thereafter, a wild report surfaced regarding Eminem’s decision to kneel.

The report said that the legendary rapper submitted a request to the NFL asking permission to kneel during his performance. The NFL reportedly said no, but Eminem did it anyways.

However, the report might have been false.

A league spokesperson denied the report that the NFL denied Eminem’s kneeling request.

“Report was erroneous,” said the NFL’s Brian McCarthy, via NFL insider Albert Breer. “We watched all elements of the show during numerous rehearsals this week.”

NFL's Brian McCarthy on the report that the league told Eminem not to kneel during the halftime show: “Report was erroneous. We watched all elements of the show during numerous rehearsals this week.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 14, 2022

It’s entirely plausible the NFL is backtracking to look better. It also plausible the report was inaccurate to begin with. We’ll never know unless Eminem himself chimes in.

Regardless, Eminem’s performance was pretty legendary. The entire performance will be remembered for a long time.

The game, on the other hand, hasn’t been non-stop action, but it’s been fun. And it look like it’s setting up for a dramatic ending.

You can watch the end of Super Bowl 56 on NBC.