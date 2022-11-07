NFL Coach Admits He Hasn't Done Good Enough Job

It's no secret that this season has been a disaster for the Indianapolis Colts through nine weeks.

The Colts entered the year with extremely high expectations after bringing in Matt Ryan to take them over the top (who has since been benched) but the offense has melted down as Indy carries a 3-5-1 record. into the second half of the NFL calendar.

After Sunday's 26-3 loss to New England, coach Frank Reich took ownership of the team's performance to this point, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

“Each person has to go back starting with me,” Reich said, via Colts.com. “That’s what I said in the locker room. I mean, the offensive performance — that’s why I was brought here. That’s my responsibility. We got the players. We got players that are plenty good enough. I have to do a better job. It starts with me on offense. I have to do a better job getting the guys ready to play, putting guys in good positions to win and having answers when we face problems."

Concluding, "We got to do more on offense. That starts with me. We’ve made the moves that we made. Everybody’s responsible, everybody has their role to play, but I’m the leader of the offense, and that’s my responsibility.”

Reich said he believes “the answers are out there.” But if they are, he's going to have to find them in a hurry.