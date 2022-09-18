NFL Coach Admits His Team Was 'Pathetic' On Sunday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Frank Reich of the Indianapolis Colts stands on the field before the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts were embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars today, getting shut out in a 24-0 loss to the team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year. It was a humiliating loss for a team with Super Bowl aspirations, and their head coach knows it.

Speaking to the media after today's loss, Colts head coach Frank Reich admitted that his team was "pathetic" today and that they're not where they need to be. But he expressed confidence that the Colts have the players and coaches to recover.

“As pathetic as that was today, where this is and where we need to be, the distance is not that far,” Reich said, via ProFootballTalk. “We have the players and coaches to do it. I know that doesn’t play in the outside world and I’m fine with that. We’ll take our medicine and I’ll take my medicine and we’ll just keep doing what we do.”

Reich has a deep hole to get his team out of though. They're 0-1-1 after two weeks and have looked meek against two teams expected to rank among the worst in the NFL.

The Indianapolis Colts made the decision to trade quarterback Carson Wentz after just one year with the team and replaced him with the older, more experienced Matt Ryan.

But Ryan's first two games with the Colts have been below average at best. Today he had three interceptions and a passer rating of 34.0 while being held under 200 passing yards.

The next few weeks aren't going to be any easier for the Colts either. They play the high-octane Indianapolis Colts next week, the rival Tennessee Titans the week after then go on the road against the Denver Broncos on a short week.

There's a decent chance the Colts are 1-4 or event 0-5 before mid-October.