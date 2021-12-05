NFL Coach Admits Starting Quarterback Change Is Possible

It’s pretty rare for an NFL team to make a starting quarterback change this late in the season outside of injury, but it’s apparently a possibility in Houston.

The Texans became the first NFL team to get eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, getting blown out by the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston’s offense, led by Tyrod Taylor, struggled mightily on Sunday afternoon. Taylor was 5 for 13 for 45 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

Following the game, Texans head coach David Culley was asked if the team might consider a change at starting quarterback. The Texans could choose to go to rookie quarterback Davis Mills.

Culley admitted that it’s a possibility.

“When you don’t score any points during a game, you evaluate everything,” Culley admitted postgame, according to ESPN.

Houston, 2-10 on the season, will return to the field next Sunday, hosting the Seattle Seahawks.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. E.T.