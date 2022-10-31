NFL Coach Apologized To His Team's Fan Base Sunday

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

NFL head coaches aren't really accountable to the fans. The only people they answer to are their owners and the front office. But one head coach has taken it upon himself to apologize for his team's rough start anyway.

Speaking to the media after yesterday's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels apologized to the fans for his team's performance. He conceded that the Saints were better prepared than his team was and pledged to fix that moving forward.

"Obviously, that wasn't good enough in any way, shape or form. And that's my responsibility. So I have to do a much better job of getting ourselves ready to go here... We're better than that. And, you know, I apologize to Raider Nation for that performance," McDaniels said, via reporter Vic Tafur. "And, again, I own that. I mean, that's my responsibility. So we have to do much better, obviously, in every phase of the game to be able to compete with a team like that who's well-coached, has good players. They obviously came ready to play and they did a much better job than we did. So it starts with me, and we're gonna work hard. We're gonna fix it."

With the loss, the Raiders have fallen to 2-5 on the season and dead last in the AFC West. Worse still, McDaniels is rapidly losing favor with the entire fanbase.

Josh McDaniels has had the specter of his previous head coaching tenure with the Denver Broncos hanging over his head for nearly a decade.

His renewed success with the New England Patriots upon rejoining them almost got him the Colts head coaching job in 2018, and ultimately secured him the Raiders job this past year.

But we're nearly halfway through the 2022 season and McDaniels' Raiders are average on offense and below-average on defense.

McDaniels has a handful of winnable games coming up, but if his team continues to play this poorly, he won't have much of a future in Sin City - no matter how humble he is in defeat.