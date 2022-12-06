NFL Coach Appears To Shoot Down Interest In Baker Mayfield

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 19: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Carolina Panthers looks on bef the preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium on August 19, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday.

Immediately after this decision, Mayfield's name was quickly mentioned as a potential replacement for 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo — who suffered a season-ending foot injury this past weekend.

On Monday, San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan seemed to shut down this possibility.

"We look into everything, but that'd surprise me right now," he said when asked about Mayfield, per ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler. "We have to discuss more this afternoon, but I've always been a fan of his, but I feel real good about our players and we'll look into everything, but I feel pretty good with where we're at right now."

Garoppolo suffered a broken foot on the first drive of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. Brock Purdy, the very last pick in the 2022 draft, stepped in and led the Niners to a 33-17 win with 210 passing yards and two touchdowns.

If Mayfield clears waivers through 4 p.m. ET this afternoon, he'll become an unrestricted free agent.