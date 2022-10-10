NFL Coach Believes His Team Has Hit 'Rock Bottom'

ALLEN PARK, MICHIGAN - JULY 28: Detroit Lions head football coach Dan Campbell speaks with the media before the Detroit Lions Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

It hasn't been a good season for the Detroit Lions.

They appeared to be showing signs of small progress despite their losing record, but that all went away on Sunday against the New England Patriots.

The Lions got embarrassed by the New England Patriots, who were down to their third-string quarterback (Bailey Zappe). They got shutout and lost by 29, which dropped their record to 1-4.

After the loss, head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and didn't mince words. He thinks his team has hit rock bottom.

“Look, you just you be honest with them," Campbell said (first transcribed by ProFootballTalk). "You tell them exactly what it is. To me, it’s about as bad as it gets. This is the worst. This is where we’re at. And sometimes, it’s going to get bad before it gets better. And, I believe we hit rock bottom. So now, the only place to go is back up."

The Lions will have a chance to go "back up" during the bye week when they work on some of their issues.

They'll then try to get back in the win column on Oct. 23 against the red-hot Dallas Cowboys.