NFL Coach Confirms Donald Trump Called Him After Win

BURNSVILLE, MN - APRIL 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on the economy and tax reform at Nuss Trucking and Equipment on April 15, 2019 in Burnsville, Minnesota. At the special Tax Day roundtable Trump gave a defense of his 2017 tax cuts.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump recently claimed that he called an NFL head coach to congratulate him on a win.

At the time, fans weren't sure what to make of the news. However, this week New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh confirmed that he received a call from Trump.

He kept the details of the phone call between the two of them, but said it was "surreal" to be called by a former president.

“Love him or hate him — and I’m not a politician, I’m a football coach — taking a call from a current or former president is pretty cool," he said. "...It was surprising. If you would have told 20-year-old me that one day I would get a call from a president of the United States congratulating us on a win as an NFL head coach … it’s pretty surreal.”

Trump detailed what he told Saleh during the call.

“I called the coach because I think the coach is a great guy," he said. "General manager, too. I said, ‘Coach, you’re greater than Vince Lombardi, because Vince Lombardi never did that.’ He was never able to pull out a game like that, because that was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. The game was done, it was over.”

The Jets face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Perhaps Saleh will get another call if they win.