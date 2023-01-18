NFL Coach Declines To Say If Defensive Coordinator Will Return

A Minnesota Vikings helmet is placed on the field ahead of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kevin O'Connell might be contemplating a change at defensive coordinator heading into next season.

The Minnesota Vikings head coach was asked on Wednesday if defensive coordinator Ed Donatell would return for next season and he declined to answer. He said that he's in "evaluation mode" with both his players and assistant coaches.

Donatell just wrapped up his first season as defensive coordinator of the Vikings and had mixed results.

Yes, the Vikings were one of the best teams in the NFL this season, but they did allow 431 yards per game and failed to shut down the New York Giants' offense this past Sunday.

Donatell has 42 years of coaching experience, including 31 in the NFL. In addition to being the Vikings' defensive coordinator, he's had the same job with the Green Bay Packers, Atlanta Falcons, and Denver Broncos.

He's also been a defensive backs coach throughout his coaching career.

Should Donatell get another chance to turn this defense around?