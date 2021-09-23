NFL Coach Expected 1-Word Answer On Aaron Rodgers Trade

Earlier this offseason, Aaron Rodgers’ conflict with the Green Bay Packers front office had teams from over the league calling about a potential trade for the reigning NFL MVP.

The Packers’ Week 3 opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, was one of those teams.

Niners’ head coach Kyle Shanahan said he expected to get a quick “no” from the Green Bay organization, but decided he should call to inquire anyways.

“I thought it’d be a quick no,” Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk. “Which was exactly what I thought it would be. But you hear enough stuff and I think everyone knew what was going on at that time that it didn’t seem like it [wasn’t] worth the call, but I know how we would’ve felt if it was going to happen and we didn’t call. So, you call, you get a quick answer which what was what you’re expecting and then you move on.”

Shanahan and the 49ers franchise reportedly made the call one day before the 2021 draft. Reports also indicated that Rodgers was interested in the deal getting done.

At the time, the Niners had traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft, giving them some interesting trade stock in potential negotiations with the Packers.

Shanahan wouldn’t go into detail about what was offered, just that it quickly fell through.

“I mean, we weren’t going to sit and go through all that if we didn’t know it was a possibility and just the thought of it, we didn’t see how that would happen,” Shanahan said. “So, we made sure of it and quickly realized that, well, our hunch was right, so we didn’t have to discuss it too long.”

With Rodgers still on the Green Bay roster, the 49ers will face off against the Packers on Sunday afternoon.