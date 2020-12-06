2 NFL Coach Firings Are Reportedly Foregone Conclusions

There have been three NFL head coach firings so far this season and more firings appear to be on the way soon.

The Houston Texans fired Bill O’Brien, the Atlanta Falcons fired Dan Quinn and the Detroit Lions fired Matt Patricia. None of those moves were particularly surprising.

The next head coach firings probably won’t be, either.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday morning that it’s close to a foregone conclusion that the New York Jets will fire Adam Gase and the Jacksonville Jaguars will fire Doug Marrone.

From NFL.com:

There have already been three coaches fired this season, with two GMs being dismissed as well. When the Lions moved on from coach Matt Patricia and GM Bob Quinn, it was another indication of how active this offseason will be in the coaching world. And while nothing has been firmly decided, Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone and New York Jets coach Adam Gase — with one win between them — also face an uphill battle to keep their jobs.

It would be stunning at this point if either Gase or Marrone kept their jobs going into the 2020 season, though it doesn’t sound like we’ll get an in-season firing.

The Jets are 0-11 on the season, while the Jaguars are 1-10.