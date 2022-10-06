NFL Coach Getting Crushed For What He Said About Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Ahead of Sunday's Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith praised Tom Brady for his long-sustained greatness.

In fact, Smith went as far as to say that Brady doesn't get "enough credit" for his ability to perform at such a consistently-high level.

Fans around the league rolled their eyes at this assertion. Brady's durability and success over time are some of the most talked-about attributes in all of professional sports.

"Tom Brady’s sustained success is probably talked about more than anything else in all of American sports," one fan wrote.

"The real life 'guy makes up argument no one is making so he can argue against it,'" another said.

"I think it's finally time for someone to say that Tom Brady is good at football. long overdue," another added sarcastically.

"When will this Tom Brady guy ever get a fair shake?" another joked.

At 45 years old, Brady is in the midst of his 23rd NFL season. Last year, he put up career numbers and beat the Falcons in both of their division matchups.

The Bucs will host the Falcons for a Sunday afternoon contest at 1 p.m. ET.