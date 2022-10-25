NFL Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On London Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars watches his team warm up before their game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

This weekend, the Denver Broncos and Jacksonville Jaguars will face off from London.

While some head coaches are hesitant about going overseas, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson welcomes the challenge. In fact, he even joked that the Jaguars playing in London is why he accepted the job.

“We all understand, I think people in the league understand, Jacksonville is going to be part of the London game, a tradition of playing over there,” Pederson said.

Here's more of what he said, via Pro Football Talk:

“We’re excited. We’re thrilled to be over there and be able to take your team. There’s a lot of guys that don’t get the chance to travel outside of the country, and it’s a great way for them to experience a new city. London is a great city. I’ve played football over there. They’ve got some great fans over there. NFL fans—you’re going to see jerseys from all 32 teams. That’s the beauty of going over there, the excitement of going over there. We know we’re going to go there. We’re excited about it, looking forward to it, and it might be good for us.”

The Jaguars are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and are looking to right the ship against a reeling Denver Broncos team.