NFL Coach Is Considering Benching Veteran Quarterback

CANTON, OHIO - AUGUST 04: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders gives a thumbs-up to players prior to the 2022 Pro Hall of Fame Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

It's no secret that it's been a tough 2022 campaign for the Las Vegas Raiders.

They come off to a horrific 2-7 start, which saw them lose six of those games by seven or fewer points. They've gone on to win four of their next six games but they still sit two games out of a playoff spot with only two weeks left in the regular season.

That comes after they ran the table and made the playoffs last year, thanks to a Week 18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since they're basically all but eliminated, head coach Josh McDaniels was asked if the Raiders may start Jarret Stidham over starting quarterback Derek Carr in their final two games. He didn't dismiss that possibility.

"I think there's a possibility that we would do the right thing regardless of the position," McDaniels said, via NFL.com.

Carr's inconsistencies have been well-documented throughout the season. He's coming off a three-interception game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday when the Raiders lost 13-10.

He's only completing a touch under 61% of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

We'll have to see if McDaniels sticks with Carr heading into next Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.