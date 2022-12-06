NFL Coach Admits He's Considering A Quarterback Change

INDIANAOPLIS, IN - DECEMBER 30: A general view from the end zone as the Indianapolis Colts take on the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 30, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts defeated the Texans 28-16. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Following the Colts' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night, interim coach Jeff Saturday said he didn't consider benching Matt Ryan.

Now that Saturday has fully digested the team's Week 13 loss, he has decided that everything is on the table for the final four games of the season.

Saturday confirmed that a quarterback change could happen once the Colts come back from their bye week.

"I actually had that conversation this morning. We’re going to look at everything — no position in particular, but everybody,” Saturday said. “We need the best 11 on the field every time. If we think somebody gives us a better chance to win, let’s have those discussions this week.”

Matt Ryan finished Sunday night's game with 233 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Colts still have Nick Foles and Sam Ehlinger on their roster. Perhaps one of them will get to start against the Vikings on Dec. 17.

For now, Ryan is listed as Indianapolis' starting quarterback.