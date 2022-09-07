NFL Coach Names League's 'Modern Day' Jim Brown

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Former professional football player Jim Brown speaks to reporters at Trump Tower, December 13, 2016 in New York City. President-elect Donald Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

There may never be another Jim Brown, but New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale believes one particular running back plays like him.

Martindale told reporters that he sees Brown when he watches Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

“He’s a physical guy that can be one cut and go,” Martindale said, via Ed Valentine of Big Blue View. “He can be whatever he wants to be at certain times. He’s a very talented back. He’s like our modern-day Jim Brown. He’s just that much different when he has the ball. He’s a challenge every time he touches it.”

The timing of these comments from Martindale makes a lot of sense. On Sunday, the Giants will battle the Titans.

If the Giants want to leave Tennessee with a victory, they'll need to slow down Henry.

Henry has been nearly unstoppable over the past three years. In fact, the only thing that prevented him from running all over the field was a serious foot injury during the 2021 season.

In 2020, Henry solidified his status as one of the best running backs in recent history by rushing for over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns.

The Giants will have their hands full with Henry this weekend, there's no doubt about it.