NFL Coach Planning To Retire When 'Core Group' Leaves Team

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams reacts with Aaron Donald #99 during the second half of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer made headlines when he suggested that Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay could retire when the team's "core group" of players are gone.

Breer said that once Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey are gone, he could see McVay stepping away from the coaching ranks.

"I think the way the Rams view it right now is that they have a core group of four players, realistically is what we're talking about here," he said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "It's [Matthew] Stafford, [Cooper] Kupp, [Aaron] Donald and [Jalen] Ramsey."

"I think there's also an acknowledgment, you know this is something that I've talked about the last few months, that Sean McVay's future with the team is probably tied to those four guys. In all likelihood, when those guys are gone McVay is going to be gone too."

It would be stunning to see a young successful coach walk away from the league. However, this is hardly the first time retirement rumors popped up for McVay, who has acknowledged that he won't remain in the league forever.

