NFL Coach Plans To Call League Office About Missed Penalty

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell plans to call the league office at some point today to discuss what he felt were some blatantly missed calls at the end of his team’s 19-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

According to the clock graphics on the CBS broadcast of Sunday afternoon’s game, the Ravens should have been assessed what seemed to be a clear delay of game penalty prior to Justin Tucker’s record-breaking 66-yard game winner. If the call had been made, the kick would’ve been pushed out further than 70 yards and Lamar Jackson likely would’ve been forced to attempt a Hail Mary throw instead.

The NFL has yet to address the missed call.

The Justin Tucker game-winning kick from 66 yards never should have happened. According to CBS broadcast graphic, this should have been a delay of game on Baltimore on the play before the field goal. #Lions #Ravens pic.twitter.com/YnVOuC3KXX — Jonathan Deutsch (@JonathanD_TV) September 26, 2021

During a radio appearance on Tuesday, Campbell shared his intent to call the league office — but he’s not sure what good it will do.

“I’m probably going to make a call today just to ask about a couple of things, but it’s hard to do that because I don’t know what I’m going to get out of it,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. “You’re peeling that band-aid off and rehashing wounds. I probably will make a call because there’s another call in there that I want to ask about.”

The other call Campbell was referring to was an instance where the Ravens were given more time on the clock during their final drive.

“Just in the game, them pumping the clock for the offense,” the first-year Lions head coach said. “When, you know, when Lamar ran out of bounds and they’re running out of time and they pumped it for him and I didn’t know why.”

Not much has gone right for the Lions so far this season. Heading into a rivalry matchup against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Campbell’s Detroit squad is 0-3 on the year.