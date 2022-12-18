NFL Coach Released From Hospital On Sunday Afternoon

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The NFL world got quite a scare this morning when Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was hospitalized after a New Orleans Saints player collided with him during pre-game warmups.

Fortunately, the latest news is positive. According to ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, Pees has been released from the hospital.

Per the report, Pees is already heading back to the stadium to rejoin the Atlanta Falcons. Though it seems incredibly unlikely that he'll have any role with the team for the rest of the game even if he arrives before the end of it.

NFL fans are relieved by the news and happy to hear that Pees is well enough to return to the team after such a scary incident. And some are convinced that he needs to come back and save their defense:

"Great news for the former Miami University coach," one user replied.

"Good maybe he can stop Taysom Hill from kicking our ass," another fan joked.

"He’s going to come back and shut the saints down in the 4th quarter," wrote another.

Dean Pees is 73 years old and hardly in the kind of shape to be taking a hit from 250-300-pound man.

We're all relieved to see that Pees is healthy and back.