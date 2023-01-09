NFL Coach Reportedly Meeting With Owner Monday Afternoon

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Just 10 months ago, the Arizona Cardinals signed Kliff Kingsbury to a six-year extension that would keep him in Phoenix through 2027.

Now, after a disappointing 4-13 season, he and owner Michael Bidwill will reportedly sit down discuss his future.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, "[Bidwill and Kingsbury] are scheduled to have their annual post-season meeting this afternoon, per league sources."

A few weeks ago, reports surfaced that Kingsbury wondered if he wanted to remain with the Cardinals. However, the decision may not ultimately be up to him if Bidwill chooses he wants his franchise to go in a different direction.

The Cards owner is also rumored to be mulling over in-house options as replacements for not only Kingsbury, but GM Steve Keim as well; whose been away from the team since Dec. 14 tending to health matters.

In the lead-up to the 49ers game, Kingsbury was asked about he and the other coaches' job security going into the offseason. To which he replied: