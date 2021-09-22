NFL Coach Reveals The Advice He Gets From His Mother

Despite operating under new leadership in first-year head coach Robert Saleh, the New York Jets are off to yet another rough start in 2021.

As a rookie head coach in the NFL, there’s no doubt Saleh has received plenty of advice from people all over the league — whether he likes it or not. On Wednesday, he revealed one individual in particular who’s been feeding him pointers: his mother.

“She’ll probably kill me. God bless my mother,” Saleh said Wednesday, per Dennis Waszak Jr. of the Associated Press. “Broken English, doesn’t even know how many yards it takes to get a first down, and she was coaching me up on what we should tell our receivers.”

Through the first two games of the season, the Jets have scored a minuscule 20 combined points. Throwing a league-leading five interceptions already, rookie quarterback Zack Wilson and the New York passing attack rank fourth from last in the league with just 195.5 yards per game.

Saleh said he was so frustrated at the time that he doesn’t even remember his mother’s advice.

“I was a little upset at the time, so I’m not sure I took it all in — even though I should’ve,” Saleh said. “I’m pretty sure it was something about the. . . . I don’t even remember.”

While it may be overwhelming to field so many opinions and criticisms, Saleh believes it’s all part of the learning process.

“Everybody’s got an opinion, but you know what? I had an opinion, too,” Saleh said. “You take it with a grain of salt, but I’m not afraid to absorb all the information because you never know what you might find. All of it’s worth something.”

Saleh and the Jets will look to break their losing streak with a win over over the Broncos on Sunday afternoon.