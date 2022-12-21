NFL Coach Reveals What He Witnessed As Tom Brady's Teammate

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Buccaneers defeated the Jets 28-24. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Kliff Kingsbury thinks the world of Tom Brady.

Even though Brady has had a "down" year for his standards, that didn't stop the current Arizona Cardinals head coach from praising him heading into Sunday night's matchup between the Cardinals and the Bucs.

Kingsbury spoke about how Brady operated when he was teammates with him in 2003 and why it hasn't changed to this day.

“The total commitment, lifestyle, sleep, eat, study, work that he’s put into that, it’s insane,” Kingsbury said, via ProFootballTalk. “When I got there, I thought I worked hard. Then I watched what he did and put into it and it was on a whole different level. There’s a reason he’s the best there ever was.”

That work ethic has allowed Brady to stay in the league longer than some anticipated him staying. It's also allowed him to win seven Super Bowls throughout his career.

He's trying to win his eighth championship this season but to do that, the Bucs will need to qualify for the playoffs first.

They'll look to get closer to accomplishing that goal on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.