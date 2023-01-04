NFL Coach Says This Season Was A 'Professional Failure'

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris (L) and head coach Sean McVay (R) of the Los Angeles Rams watch action during a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams entered the 2022 NFL season with hopes of repeating their Super Bowl victory.

However, the Rams will end the season with one of the worst records in the NFL. It was a disastrous season that saw the team fight through numerous injuries - including to star players like Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

On Wednesday afternoon, head coach Sean McVay reflected on the season. In his mind, it was a "professional failure" and a "humbling" experience.

"This year has been, in my opinion, a professional failure. It's been humbling. It's been challenging," McVay told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Before last year's Super Bowl there were rumors of McVay potentially retiring if the team won. Well, the team did win, but McVay opted to return for another season.

Now, after a disastrous 2022 season, will the head coach opt to walk away from the game?

We'll find out in the coming weeks.