Look: NFL Coach’s Bizarre Sideline Mask Is Going Viral

The NFL has made it extremely clear that everyone on the sideline of games – aside from those playing in said game – must operate with strict mask use.

One NFL coach is taking that to an odd level on Sunday night.

Los Angeles Chargers assistant coach Keith Burns appears to be wearing a pair of shorts on his face. We’re not sure if that qualifies as a mask – or if he’s actually wearing a pair of shorts – but it’s a weird look.

Burns, an assistant special teams coach, is going viral on social media for the shorts. Check it out:

A Chargers coach is wearing shorts as a mask in today's game. pic.twitter.com/ex86Gq0w2e — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 8, 2020

That’s an odd move, to say the least.

“I find it hard to believe that a NFL team doesn’t have extra masks laying around. How difficult is it to wear a legit mask. I swear some people go the extra mile just to not wear a proper mask when it’s so easy just to wear one,” one fan tweeted.

“That’s a gaiter, just wearing it completely wrong,” another fan added.

Whatever it is, the Chargers might have to answer it following the game. The league has already dished out several fines for improper mask use during games.