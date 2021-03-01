NFL Coach Admits He’s ‘Scared’ Of 1 Top QB Prospect

Drafting a quarterback in the first round of the NFL Draft can make or break a coaching staff.

If you hit on a quarterback in Round 1, you could set yourself up for years of success. If you miss on a quarterback in Round 1, you increase your chances of being fired by a lot.

Several quarterbacks are believed to be in play in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

One NFL coach admitted in an interview with NBC Sports’ Peter King that he’s especially terrified of drafting one of them: Trey Lance.

Lance, a 20-year-old quarterback out of North Dakota State, was once viewed as the No. 2 prospect in the class behind Trevor Lawrence. Lately, though, he seems to be slipping behind several other quarterbacks. An NFL coach had a telling comment on his draft prospects.

From Peter King’s FMIA:

I mention this because one NFL coach whose team is in the market for a quarterback this offseason told me the other day Lance scares him. “He’s a guy we all needed to see more of, for a lot of reasons,” this coach said. I won’t be surprised if Lance is passed by Mac Jones in the first round come April.

Mac Jones, meanwhile, could be rising up everyone’s draft boards, especially following Tua Tagovailoa’s bold comparison.