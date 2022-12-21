NFL Coach Who Was Hospitalized Had Hilarious Reaction To 1 Question

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - JULY 30: A Falcons helmet on the field during Saturday morning workouts for the Atlanta Falcons on July, 30, 2022 at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Prior to Sunday's Week 15 loss to New Orleans, Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was accidentally struck by a Saints player.

After taking a helmet to the head, Pees immediately hit the turf at Caesars Superdome.

The Falcons assistant was examined by doctors, who determined he should go to the hospital for further testing. He was carted off the field before the Week 15 game kicked off.

Pees had a funny response when asked about this concerning incident on Wednesday.

"I just remember hitting the ground and wondering what the heck happened. The good thing was when the doctor asked me where I was, you know they print ‘Superdome’ up there at the top of the stadium. So I had a good answer," he said, per team insider Josh Kendall.

Pees flew home with the Falcons on Sunday night and is back at practice with the team this week

The Falcons will look to bounce back in a Week 16 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Eve.