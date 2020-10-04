‘Multiple Coaches’ Reportedly Have Bold Suggestion For NFL Season

The first three weeks of the 2020 NFL regular season went very smoothly. Week 4 has unfortunately been pretty rocky.

One Week 4 game – the Titans against the Steelers – has been pushed back until later in the season. Another game – Chiefs vs. Patriots – has been rescheduled for Monday night. Both schedule changes are due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The rest of the NFL’s Week 4 slate is scheduled to be played as planned, but as 2020 has proven, anything can change in an instant.

According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, “multiple coaches” have reportedly made a bold suggestion for the season.

“Multiple coaches have suggested this weekend the possibility of pressing pause on the season, reconfiguring the schedule to have 12 total regular-season games, and putting teams in hotels for the nine games left to be played,” he reports.

While it’s possible to imagine the NFL going to a bubble-like environment down the stretch, or for the playoffs, it seems unlikely that it would happen now.

The NFL has had a couple of bumps so far, but nothing that would derail the entire season. Perhaps the NFL will play it safe an opt to just add another week to the regular season, providing more scheduling flexibility.

It’s clear at this point that more byes might need to be built in to the schedule.