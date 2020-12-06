2 Notable NFL Coaches Are Reportedly On The Hot Seat

Two notable NFL head coaches are reportedly on the hot seat heading into the final weeks of the regular season.

There have already been a couple of head coaches fired this season in Dan Quinn of the Falcons and Bill O’Brien of the Texans. Two other head coaches in Doug Marrone of the Jaguars and Adam Gase of the Jets are reportedly expected to be gone, too.

However, two notable head coaches are reportedly on the hot seat.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reports that Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson and Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn are on the hot seat.

Rapoport had more details:

The case of Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is more curious. Inside the Los Angeles building, Lynn is widely respected as a leader and a very good coach, someone who went 21-11 in his first two seasons in the middle of relocation and won a road playoff game after going an AFC-best 12-4 two years ago. But there have been struggles the last two seasons, with several in-game situations not meeting his usual standard and four losses by three points or fewer. It hasn’t worked. It’s fair to say his status is in doubt, as well.

The Eagles have been extremely disappointing this season – especially quarterback Carson Wentz – but Pederson did lead Philadelphia to a Super Bowl win.

Pederson made sure to remind everyone of that this week.

That’s me on Zoom checking out the Lombardi Trophy behind Doug Pederson. Just a reminder he’s the only coach in the history of the Philadelphia #Eagles to win one. pic.twitter.com/fg7k5LhUar — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 1, 2020

That might not be enough for Pederson to keep his job, though.

Stay tuned…