NFL Coach's Extremely Depressing Quote Going Viral

Not many football fans are looking forward to Sunday's game between the 3-6 Broncos and 2-7 Raiders. And seemingly neither is Denver's head coach.

Previewing Week 11's AFC West matchup, Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett was quoted as saying, "Somebody’s got to win this game."

Fans reacted to Hackett's depressing quote on social media.

"Not to reassuring ..." a user replied.

"Nice vote of confidence for your squad there, Nate."

"This is the saddest thing I've ever heard a HC say," tweeted Matt Verderame.

"Way to instill confidence in your squad," commented SiriusXM's Geoff Schwartz.

"An inspirational quote for the ages," said Bryan Knowles.

"There's that!!"

"There has never been a 0-0 tie in the Super Bowl era," pointed out USA Today's Doug Farrar.

"Well... better than making promises, I guess. I just want to see a positive change in the offense. Moving the ball down the field, converting 3rd down, creating explosive plays, being smart with the ball... all that good stuff."

Who you got in this one?