NFL Coach's Old Comment On Metlife Stadium Turf Goes Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 14: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Daniel Jones #8 and Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Steelers defeated the Giants 26-16. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh knew there was something wrong with the turf at MetLife Stadium following the Ravens' Week 1 win against the New York Jets.

He spoke about it a couple of weeks ago and confirmed that it was in a rough condition.

“That turf was matted down, it was packed down, it was a little tight. Maybe that’s how it’s supposed to be. I don’t know, but that’s what I saw. It was a little tough," Harbaugh said.

The turf reared its ugly head again on Monday night when Giants receiver Sterling Shepard tore his ACL just by simply running.

That led to former Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. voicing his displeasure about turf fields in general on his Twitter account.

Hopefully, the turf improves as the season goes on.