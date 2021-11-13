NFL, College Football Hall Of Famer Passes Away

The football world lost a great one on Saturday. Sam Huff, one of the most feared linebackers of his era, passed away at 87.

Huff made his name as one of the first superstar defensive players in the NFL. He starred as an All-Pro in “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” as a member of the New York Giants.

“We made defense famous,” he once said.

Sad news: Former Washington LB and broadcaster Sam Huff died Saturday at age 87, his daughter’s lawyer told @PostSports. The Washington portion of the statement commemorating Huff’s life: pic.twitter.com/flmIjrhMyL — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 13, 2021

The great No. 70 spent eight seasons in the middle of the Giants defense before finishing his career with Washington.

Huff was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, two-time All-Pro, NFL champ, and is a member of the Hall of Fame’s all-decade team for the 1950’s.

He was enshrined in Canton, Ohio in 1982.

This is a classically great SI cover from 2002 bidding farewell to Johnny U. But having Sam Huff lurking in the foreground takes it to another level. R.I.P. to one of the all-, all-, all-timers. #WFT #Giants pic.twitter.com/2rvHKLvOT3 — Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) November 13, 2021

Huff grew up in a coal-mining camp in West Virginia and eventually went on to become an All-American offensive lineman at his local university with the Mountaineers.

The once feared middle linebacker became a lovable broadcaster after leaving the gridiron. Huff served as a broadcaster for Washington’s football team for more than 30 years.

Over the past year or so we’ve lost so many legends of the games we love. A heartfelt thank you to one of the NFL’s true trailblazers.

Our thoughts are with Huff’s family and the NFL family as well.