NFL.com Names The Best Free Agent Still Available

According to NFL.com, reigning Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. is the best available free agent remaining on this year's market.

Beckham is coming off a solid second half of the season after pushing his way out of Cleveland. Through eight regular-season games with the Rams, the veteran wideout logged 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

After reeling in a touchdown during the first half of the Rams' Super Bowl win, OBJ went down with a devastating ACL tear.

The 29-year-old receiver won't be ready for the start of the 2022 season, but he's still an attractive option for a team looking for future WR talent.

"It makes sense for Beckham to stay in Los Angeles and rehab with the Rams after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl. If I was an opposing general manager, though, I'd offer Beckham a strong long-term deal with guaranteed money now, because it would pay off in Years 2 and 3. Talents like Beckham aren't often available," NFL.com insider Gregg Rosenthal wrote.

Beckham was originally listed as No. 11 on Rosenthal's best available list, but each of the original top-10 have found new homes ahead of the 2022 season.