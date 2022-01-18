NFL.com Names Derek Carr’s Most-Likely Trade Destination

The future of the Las Vegas Raiders is uncertain. Despite overcoming immense obstacles on the way to a playoff berth, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia is far from a lock to stay with the team. And with quarterback Derek Carr’s contract expiring soon, he could become a trade asset if the Raiders choose not to commit to him.

On Tuesday, NFL.com‘s Marc Sessler listed the potential landing spots for Carr should he not be in Las Vegas. And the Indianapolis Colts top the possible options.

.@MarcSessler predicts #Colts as most likely landing spot for Derek Carr in potential trade: “Wentz and the Colts feel destined for Splitsville, but the QB market lacks juice. An available Carr would vibe with Frank Reich, a masterful coach searching for a long-term answer.” pic.twitter.com/0jy0TJ71gY — Locked On Colts Podcast (@LockedOnColts) January 18, 2022

“Colts owner Jim Irsay telegraphed his distrust in Carson Wentz when he penned a letter to fans,” Sessler says. ‘We ended our season in perhaps the worst way possible and missed our chance to compete for history,’ [Irsay] wrote, before adding: ‘The buck stops with me.'”

“Wentz and the Colts feel destined for Splitsville,” Sessler continued. “But the quarterback market lacks juice. An available Carr would vibe with Frank Reich, a masterful coach searching for a long-term answer under center ever since Andrew Luck turned into a Force ghost before the 2019 campaign.”

Most passing yards when under pressure ♨️ Derek Carr – 1,260 pic.twitter.com/efqvkyCX4b — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 15, 2022

The NFL writer also notes that the Saints, Steelers and Washington Football team could all be viable options to acquire Derek Carr’s services.

All could be for not though, if the Raiders retain Bisaccia. Most likely keeping Carr in town for the foreseeable future.