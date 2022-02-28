NFL.com Names Its No. 1 Free Agent This Year

With a lot of great players set to hit the open market, one stands above the rest according to NFL.com.

Packers wideout Davante Adams tops Greg Rosenthal’s list of the top free agents this offseason. And why wouldn’t he? With no top-tier QB’s on expiring contracts the five-time Pro Bowler, and arguably the NFL’s best receiver would be a catch for any team.

My Top 101 free agents list is out and tasty https://t.co/PpkZtRruei — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) February 28, 2022

“The only thing that moves more quickly than Adams’ feet on his release off the line of scrimmage?” Rosenthal wrote. “One of my editors deleting his name off this list when the Packers inevitably use the franchise tag on him or sign him to a new contract.”

Depending on what happens with Aaron Rodgers, Adams could very well find himself back in Green Bay. The pair posted a “Last Dance” picture ahead of the season, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the duo try to follow each other wherever the other goes.

Davante Adams: “We going back to the Packers?” Aaron Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/VdZwYijFPZ — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 22, 2022

In 16 games this past season, Adams further cemented himself as Rodgers’ favorite target. Nabbing 123 balls for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns.

When a few plays didn’t go the Packers way in Green Bay’s playoff loss to the 49ers this past season, Davante clearly became the only weapon A-Rod trusted for the majority of the game.

If the Pack don’t franchise Adams, the two-time All-Pro has been linked to the Jaguars, Raiders, Broncos and Dolphins.