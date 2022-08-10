NFL.com Names League's Worst Team Entering The Preseason
It's that time of year when NFL power rankings start to come out.
NFL.com's Dan Hanzus unveiled his first rankings heading into the season and there's perhaps a surprise team at the bottom.
Hanzus put the Chicago Bears as his 32nd team entering the preseason. He's not a fan of their receiving group, especially with the recent swath of injuries at the position.
"We’d all like to see Justin Fields take a big leap in Year 2, but it’s hard to ignore the troubling state of the Bears’ wide receiver group," Hanzus writes. "Darnell Mooney is locked in as the No. 1 option after a 1,000-yard season, but recent injuries to Byron Pringle (quad) and N'Keal Harry (ankle) have moved this positional group into DEFCON 1 emergency territory. It would not be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles add a veteran off the street. Fields was not put in a position to succeed as a rookie, and the state of Chicago's roster has us concerned that 2022 won’t be much better."
It's a bleak outlook, but it could be a harsh reality since the team doesn't have a lot of game-breaking talent.
This rebuild is going to take some time, especially with a new regime in place.