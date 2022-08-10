NFL.com Names League's Worst Team Entering The Preseason

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Chicago Bears helmet is seen resting on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's that time of year when NFL power rankings start to come out.

NFL.com's Dan Hanzus unveiled his first rankings heading into the season and there's perhaps a surprise team at the bottom.

Hanzus put the Chicago Bears as his 32nd team entering the preseason. He's not a fan of their receiving group, especially with the recent swath of injuries at the position.

"We’d all like to see Justin Fields take a big leap in Year 2, but it’s hard to ignore the troubling state of the Bears’ wide receiver group," Hanzus writes. "Darnell Mooney is locked in as the No. 1 option after a 1,000-yard season, but recent injuries to Byron Pringle (quad) and N'Keal Harry (ankle) have moved this positional group into DEFCON 1 emergency territory. It would not be a surprise to see general manager Ryan Poles add a veteran off the street. Fields was not put in a position to succeed as a rookie, and the state of Chicago's roster has us concerned that 2022 won’t be much better."

It's a bleak outlook, but it could be a harsh reality since the team doesn't have a lot of game-breaking talent.

This rebuild is going to take some time, especially with a new regime in place.