NFL.com Has Official Suggestion For Aaron Rodgers Situation

NFL.com published this weekend a list of five moves that various teams should make before the start of the 2021 regular season. Among them: an official suggestion for the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers, of course, is no longer happy in Green Bay. He’s made it clear that he would like to be traded away. Rodgers did not show up for voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Kenny Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

The Packers have yet to consider trade offers for Rodgers, though NFL.com thinks that’s a mistake. They believes it’s time for Green Bay to at least consider moving the MVP quarterback:

Look, we may not know what’s going to make Rodgers happy at this stage. What seems pretty clear at this point, though, is what will make him painfully unhappy, which is spending another minute playing football in Green Bay. It’s hard to see a man who is so reputedly stubborn backing off on his stance. That means the Packers, who have staunchly said they aren’t trading the reigning MVP, should start thinking about how to make the best of a horrible situation.

One former Packers executive doesn’t see that happening.

“Beyond the noise, the Rodgers-Packers situation is the same as it always has been and will be: The Packers aren’t trading him (at least not in 2021), and he can’t trade himself,” former Packers executive Andrew Brandt wrote.

Brandt believes the Packers have planned on moving on from Rodgers following the 2021 season, due to the Jordan Love pick and the contract situation.

But it will be interesting to see if Rodgers can force the Packers’ hand earlier than that. He clearly does not want to be in Green Bay for much longer.