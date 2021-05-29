NFL.com Predicts Aaron Rodgers’ 2021 Team

Earlier this week, NFL.com released their “bold predictions” for the 2021 NFL season.

Bold prediction No. 1? Aaron Rodgers will head to Denver and lead the Broncos on a deep playoff run.

While Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers would be massive news, this isn’t exactly a “bold” prediction. Tensions between the reigning league MVP and the franchise seem to have reached a boiling point earlier this offseason. Stemming from the first-round drafting of QB Jordan Love and some failed contract negotiations, it appears Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.

In fact, the three-time All-Pro quarterback was not present for this week’s voluntary OTAs.

So why the Broncos?

According to reports earlier this offseason, Denver was included on Rodgers’ short three-team list of preferred trade destinations. And of course as a team with notable QB uncertainty heading into the 2021 season, that feeling is mutual from the Broncos’ side.

If this trade were to go down, it would no doubt be an expensive move for Denver. According to NFL insider Adam Schein, the deal would likely include three first-round picks and a solid young player (ie. linebacker Bradley Chubb).

While the Broncos posted a disappointing 5-11 record in 2020, a quarterback of Rodgers’ caliber would certainly push the team into the playoff picture in 2021. Pairing the superstar QB with talented young receivers Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton, as well as a strong backfield including Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, Denver’s offensive unit would be pretty unstoppable.

Stay tuned for updates as the Rodgers situation unfolds this offseason.