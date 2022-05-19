NFL.com Predicts League's No. 1 Offense This Season

FOXBOROUGH, MA - DECEMBER 28: Josh Allen #17 celebrate with Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills after Diggs' touchdown during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on December 28, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With countless big-time offseason moves going down ahead of the 2022 season, the NFL landscape is looking significantly different on the offensive side of the ball.

On Wednesday, NFL.com analytics expert Cynthia Frelund revealed her top-11 offenses leading into the 2022 season.

Atop of her list at No. 1 sit the new-look Buffalo Bills.

The Bills already had a strong offensive unit led by rising superstar Josh Allen in 2021, but new additions in the free agency and draft markets have them primed for an even stronger year in 2022.

Here's Frelund's analysis of the Bills' 2022 offense:

"The Bills earned my highest forecasted win total in the AFC at 11.6. After adding depth to the receiving corps and the backfield via free agency and the draft, Buffalo ranks No. 1 on this list. And that's despite the fact that the Bills will have a new play-caller in 2022, with Ken Dorsey promoted to offensive coordinator in the wake of Brian Daboll's departure to the Giants.

"The foundational piece, of course, is elite QB Josh Allen, whose pressure-evasion rate in 2021 ranked second-best in the NFL (24.3%, per Next Gen Stats). He also threw the second-most touchdown passes on tight-widow throws (eight, per NGS). The free agency addition of Jamison Crowder and draft selection of Khalil Shakir help Buffalo's slot-production potential, giving defenders more players to account for and inherently opening up throwing lanes for Allen. The Bills quarterback piled up the most touchdowns on intermediate passes (19) and tied for the most deep completions (28 of 20-plus air yards). OK, a couple more Allen tidbits courtesy of NGS: He also earned +17 first downs over expected on rushes and +310 rushing yards over expected total, which was the second-most (only rushing champ Jonathan Taylor had more). Bottom line: This guy's good. Maybe that's why he's currently the odds-on MVP favorite over at Caesars Sportsbook at 7-1.

"By selecting James Cook in the second round, Buffalo increased its overall rushing potential and gave Allen the opportunity for more designed runs, as opposed to scrambles. Adding depth to the skill positions also gives, Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox even better opportunities in the pass-catching game. Diggs ranked in the top five in receptions (86), receiving yards (998) and TDs (eight) when aligned out wide last season, while Davis set a single-season NGS record with a 90 percent catch rate on passes of 10-plus air yards."

With the free-agent addition of Jamison Crowder, the Bills strengthen an already solid wide receiver corps with veteran talent — adding on to returning receivers Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis and tight end Dawson Knox.

The team also added rookie running back James Cook with a second-round pick in this year's draft, giving them some depth behind returning RB1 Devin Singletary.

Josh Allen is heading into the 2022 season as the odds favorite to win league MVP.

The Bills' offense will be a tough task for any NFL defense this coming season.