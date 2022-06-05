NFL.com Predicts Prominent Team Will Fall Into 'Irrelevance'

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

With OTAs starting back up, it's never too early for some bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season.

In a recent column, NFL.com's Adam Schein touched on everything from Aaron Rodgers three-peating as MVP, to the Bears finishing with the league's worst record. But it's what he said about the New England Patriots that caught the most attention.

After a 20-year run at the top of the AFC, Schein predicts that Bill Belichick's Pats will rank 14th in the conference and fade into irrelevancy.

Listing the team's he has ahead of the Patriots (including the Jaguars), Schein expanded on why:

I still believe Trevor Lawrence trumps Mac Jones. And I think Travis Etienne, who missed the entire 2021 season with a Lisfranc injury, is going to have a monster debut season. Say what you want about Christian Kirk's contract, but he's an upgrade in Jacksonville -- and he'd be WR1 in New England. The Jags boosted the offensive line this offseason, most notably grabbing Brandon Scherff in free agency. Meanwhile, the defense beefed up on the open market (LB Foye Oluokun, DT Foley Fatukasi, CB Darious Williams) and in the draft (No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker, as well as linebackers Devin Lloyd and Chad Muma).

Lastly, Bill Belichick is the greatest football coach ever, but the lack of a true replacement for Josh McDaniels scares me. A lot. And Doug Pederson is a breath of fresh air in Jacksonville.

Things haven't been great in Foxborough since Tom Brady's departure. And as it stands, there are more questions than answers when it comes to the Patriots.