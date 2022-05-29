NFL.com Ranks Its No. 1 Madden 23 Cover Player

With June fast approaching, it's almost time to find out who's going to grace the cover of EA Sports "Madden NFL 23."

For the past couple years, the reveal has taken place in June, prompting NFL.com's Bucky Brooks to lay out his predictions for this year's cover star.

More times than not, the cover goes to the previous year's MVP (i.e. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson) or an athlete that's very of the moment (take Odell Beckham's appearance on "Madden NFL 15").

And if Brooks' pick holds true, the game could see its first Ram on the cover since Marshall Faulk back in 2002.

Writing:

[Cooper] Kupp just staked his claim on top-dog status at the receiver position, earning 2021 Offensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVI MVP honors. ... The sticky-fingered pass catcher is currently the model of consistency and excellence at the position. Factoring in the postseason, the Rams' first-team All-Pro WR tallied 90-plus receiving yards in 19 of 21 games, including an NFL-record streak of 13 in a row. It's hard to argue anyone enjoyed a better 2021 campaign than this guy.

Many believe at least one of the covers of this year's game will feature the late John Madden (most likely on the more expensive version).

Madden was a pioneer in the simulation football space, helping bring virtual football into homes back in 1988.

Over the past 10 or so years, EA Sports has veered further and further away from John Madden's original vision for the game.

But, it remains cultural staple for many football fans due to its outstanding run from Madden 2000-2008.