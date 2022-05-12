NFL.com Ranks Its Top 5 Regular Season Games

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The NFL will reveal its full 2022 schedule on Thursday night. Before seeing the official order, fans can still look ahead to the season's upcoming matchups.

In anticipation of the schedule's unveiling, the NFL ranked the top-five games from the 2022 docket on Twitter.

The top choice isn't surprising. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills in an instant classic during the AFC Divisional Round. Both teams are once again top title contenders.

While the Denver Broncos vs. Seattle Seahawks likely won't be nearly as exciting, there's high drama with Russell Wilson facing his former franchise.

NBC confirmed Thursday morning that Kansas City will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football in Week 4. It could potentially be the final time Patrick Mahomes plays against Tom Brady.

The Bills and Green Bay Packers also represents a potential Super Bowl preview, but there's no confirmed date for the encounter.

Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders is a curious inclusion. Not only do the AFC West foes meet twice every season, but they could feasibly finish third and fourth in the stacked division.

However, they ended the 2021 regular season with arguably the craziest game of the campaign. Nearly seconds away from both teams clinching a playoff berth with a tie, the Raiders instead booted the Chargers from the postseason with a game-winning field goal in overtime.

It's nevertheless noteworthy that the Los Angeles Rams didn't make the cut even though the Super Bowl champions have several marquee matchups against the Bills, Broncos, Buccaneers, Chargers, Chiefs, and Packers.

The Cincinnati Bengals will also host Kansas City in an AFC Championship Game rematch.

Regardless of when they fall on the schedule, there are plenty of games to look forward to this season. The full schedule will come out 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and Peacock.