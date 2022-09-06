NFL.com Ranks League's No. 1 Team Entering Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 10: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hug before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Oct 10, 2021 at GEHA Filed at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The first game of the 2022 regular season is just two days away, which means it's time to look at NFL.com's initial power rankings.

Although the Los Angeles Rams are the defending champions, they didn't receive the top spot in NFL.com's power rankings.

The No. 1 spot in the power rankings currently belongs to the Rams' Week 1 opponent, the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have one of the deepest rosters in the NFL. Not only is the depth chart loaded with offensive playmakers like Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, there are a plethora of star defenders in the clubhouse.

NFL writer Dan Hanzus just has one question for the Bills: when will we see Tre'Davious White back on the field?

White suffered a torn ACL last season. He was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform last week. As a result, he'll have to miss at least the first four games.

Until White returns to Buffalo's secondary, the offense will have to shoulder the load. That shouldn't be an issue for Josh Allen and the rest of the unit.

The Bills can send a message to the rest of the NFL this Thursday evening when they take on the Rams.

Kickoff for the Bills-Rams game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.