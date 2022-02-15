NFL.com Ranks League’s Worst Team Entering Offseason

This past Sunday, the NFL world watched as two of the league’s elite teams battled in Super Bowl LVI. But now that the 2022 offseason is officially upon us, it’s time to focus back on each of the league’s 32 teams — including those at the very bottom of the pile.

On Tuesday, NFL.com released it’s official power rankings as we head into the 2022 offseason. The top of the list features some familiar powerhouse names including Los Angeles, Kansas City, Buffalo, Cincinnati and Green Bay, but others remain in the depths after disappointing 2021 seasons.

Coming in at No. 32 are the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite selecting generational talent Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft, the Jags finished the year with a league-worst 3-14 record. The Urban Meyer experiment in Jacksonville was a colossal failure, leading to his firing from the team after 13 games.

With this year’s abysmal season, the Jaguars have once again played themselves into the No. 1 pick. With this high selection and an abundance of cap space this offseason, newly-hired head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville front office could turn things around in 2022.

But for now, the Jags find themselves at the bottom of the barrel yet again.