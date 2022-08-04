NFL.com Says There Are 9 Active Player Hall Of Fame Locks

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks with Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers after the Patriots defeated the Packers 31-17 at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Hall of Fame Game will officially kick off the NFL preseason tonight ahead of Saturday's induction ceremony for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

But while legends like Tony Boselli, Dick Vermeil, Cliff Branch and others are set to be enshrined in Canton, there are a number of active players who may one day get their own bronze busts.

In a feature for NFL.com, analyst Adam Schein identified nine players who he believes are "locks" for the Hall of Fame. Missing the cut were some notable receivers and quarterbacks such as Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Matthew Stafford and Patrick Mahomes.

As for his "locks," here's the list:

Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers Aaron Donald, DT, Los Angeles Rams Bobby Wagner, LB, Los Angeles Rams JJ Watt, DE, Arizona Cardinals Von Miller, LB, Buffalo Bills Russell Wilson, QB, Denver Broncos Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens Trent Williams, LT, San Francisco 49ers

The picks of Brady, Rodgers and Donald were obvious ones, but Schein acknowledged that picks like Wagner, Tucker, Williams and even Wilson might be more controversial.

Watt and Miller will likely be Hall of Famers one day. Watt has been one of the most dominant pass rushers of the past 20 years while Miller has been similarly amazing and has a Super Bowl MVP award to his credit.

Are there any other active NFL players that are locks for the Hall of Fame?