NFL.com Suggests 2 Notable Quarterbacks Could Be Cut

Earlier this week, Eric Edholm penned a column for NFL.com looking at potential trade or cut candidates heading into the 2022 season.

He suggested that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph could be a trade candidate as Mitchell Trubisky and Kenny Pickett have passed him on the depth chart.

Edholm also listed two quarterbacks as potential cut candidates. Those two happened to be San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book.

NFL.com said of Garoppolo:

Garoppolo is a candidate to be cut or traded, but it's pretty obvious which is more likely. Of course, if something dramatic happens to a team's QB depth chart over the next week or so, we can't rule out a desperation deal. But right now, it's hard to imagine a team giving up much of anything for Garoppolo, who is coming off shoulder surgery and carries a quite prohibitive $24.2 million salary. Yes, he's still in his prime years at age 30 and he plays the most important position in sports, but we need to be realistic here.

NFL.com said of Book:

Book can scramble. But he hasn't been overly impressive in two preseason games, taking seven sacks, throwing two picks and averaging less than 5 yards per pass attempt. Still, if cut, Book certainly would be a candidate for the Saints' practice squad. They appear to value him a bit more than other clubs might.

Should Garoppolo and Book be cut?