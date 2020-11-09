NFL Fans Are Loving Commercial Playing On Sunday Afternoon

A pretty heartwarming commercial that’s been shown throughout today’s National Football League games is getting some major love on social media.
The pandemic-themed commercial was released by Amazon. It’s trending on social media on Sunday evening.
“This Amazon commercial has had a lot of us in our feelings today,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted.
This Amazon commercial has had a lot of us in our feelings today. pic.twitter.com/eCga3M5pcw
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 9, 2020
ESPN’s Marcus Spears and Laura Rutledge were loving it, as well.
That @amazon #ballerina commercial was 🔥🔥🔥🔥
— Marcus Spears (@mspears96) November 9, 2020
It’s one of the best things I’ve seen in a while. Wanna watch it over and over and over 😭😍 https://t.co/pjwxw1iNMB
— Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) November 9, 2020
Retail Dive had some details on the commercial itself, for those interested. The commercial is Amazon’s new 2020 holidays ad.
- Amazon on Sunday unveiled its new 2020 holiday ad, which features 17-year-old French ballet dancer Taïs Vinolo. In the ad, Vinolo’s character confronts multiple obstacles to perform for her loved ones and community, according to a press release emailed to Retail Dive.
- The ad follows Vinolo as she practices as lead in a ballet performance which is then postponed due to COVID-19. But in the ad, titled “The Show Must Go On,” her family and neighbors gather to watch her performance, per Amazon’s announcement.
Well done, Amazon.