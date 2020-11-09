The Spun

NFL Fans Are Loving Commercial Playing On Sunday Afternoon

Amazon's commercial is going viral.Amazon.

A pretty heartwarming commercial that’s been shown throughout today’s National Football League games is getting some major love on social media.

The pandemic-themed commercial was released by Amazon. It’s trending on social media on Sunday evening.

“This Amazon commercial has had a lot of us in our feelings today,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates tweeted.

ESPN’s Marcus Spears and Laura Rutledge were loving it, as well.

Retail Dive had some details on the commercial itself, for those interested. The commercial is Amazon’s new 2020 holidays ad.

  • Amazon on Sunday unveiled its new 2020 holiday ad, which features 17-year-old French ballet dancer Taïs Vinolo. In the ad, Vinolo’s character confronts multiple obstacles to perform for her loved ones and community, according to a press release emailed to Retail Dive.
  • The ad follows Vinolo as she practices as lead in a ballet performance which is then postponed due to COVID-19. But in the ad, titled “The Show Must Go On,” her family and neighbors gather to watch her performance, per Amazon’s announcement.

Well done, Amazon.


